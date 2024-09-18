Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa Strengthens the Right to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A teacher gives lessons to children at an early learning center in De Aar Town, South Africa, August 11, 2023. © 2023 Dong Jianghui/Xinhua via Getty Images Last Friday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a law making, among other provisions, one year of pre-primary education compulsory, further strengthening the right to education for South Africa’s children.From a human rights perspective, compulsory education is primarily an obligation on governments to ensure quality education is free, accessible, and inclusive.The law also marks an important step…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs’stories: From the streets of Dhaka to human-rights advocacy in Bangladesh
~ How universities can unlock their entrepreneurial potential
~ Glue in the face: how frogs’ sticky secretions defend them from attack
~ Poor indoor air quality isn’t just making us sick – it’s also polluting our cities
~ Preventive care is free by law, but many Americans get incorrectly billed − especially if you’re poor, a person of color or don’t have a college degree
~ By failing to support migrant entrepreneurs, Europe is missing out on opportunities for economic growth
~ Growing number of war-weary Ukrainians would reluctantly give up territory to save lives, suggests recent survey
~ Eye colour-changing surgeries are nothing to blink at – they could leave you blind
~ Climate science needs to talk more about ‘justice’ – here’s how philosophy can help
~ Van Gogh Poets & Lovers: poignant show of extraordinary work by Dutch painter at his most fragile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter