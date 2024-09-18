Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What the Spectator takeover means for the UK’s right-wing media and politics

By Ivor Gaber, Professor of Journalism, University of Sussex
The £100 million purchase makes Paul Marshall one of the most influential media magnates in the UK, potentially second only to Rupert Murdoch.The Conversation


