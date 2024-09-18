Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN’s pact to protect future generations will be undermined by Security Council’s veto and its use in cases of mass atrocity

By Mike Brand, Adjunct Professor of Genocide Studies and Human Rights, University of Connecticut
The permanent members of the UN Security Council have repeatedly used their power of veto to block resolutions relating to mass atrocities. Is it time to revoke that power?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
