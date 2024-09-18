Tolerance.ca
Lithium mining in Zimbabwe: a story of loss for one community

By Joshua Matanzima, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Lithium is an essential component of electric vehicle batteries, which are becoming more important as the world moves to a low-carbon energy future. Large deposits of lithium exist in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, the US, Australia, Portugal, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Ghana. Zimbabwe is the largest producer of lithium in Africa, and the ninth largest in the world.

The Zimbabwean government promotes mining to stimulate socio-economic development. But new lithium mining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
