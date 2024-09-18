Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s Gauteng province launches water data hub – residents can now keep track of shortages and repair issues

By Craig Sheridan, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa is a water scarce country. In other words it has an excess of demand over available supply. It also has low water security – the ability to ensure sustainable access to good quality water. The country’s economic hub and biggest population centre, Gauteng province, has suffered sequential water crises that have been a blend of both factors, combined with some others, such as a lack of maintenance.

Caroline Southey from The Conversation Africa put questions to Craig Sheridan, the director of the Centre in Water Research and Development at the University of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
