By Amnesty International
“Being an activist it’s a serious thing in Angola, it’s about life and death” 16 September marks one year since Tanaice Neutro has been arbitrarily detained. We met with his wife, Teresa Cuanga, who describes what an entire year, without her husband has been like. Teresa thought it was the end of a nightmare she […] The post FreeTheFive Blog: Tanaice Neutro appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


