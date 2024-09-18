Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kenya’s femicide cases need national action: declare a crisis now – scholar

By Awino Okech, Professor of Feminist and Security Studies, SOAS, University of London
Ugandan athlete and Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei died in September 2024 after being set alight by a man she knew in Eldoret, Kenya. Cheptegei’s murder was reported to have been about a conflict over land ownership. Her attacker, Dickson Ndiema, has since died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Cheptegei is not the first woman athlete to be murdered in Kenya. In 2021, Agnes Tirop, an Olympic runner, was


