Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Champions League 2024: data suggests the new format could end up being fairer and more competitive

By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Analytics, The University of Western Australia
Some football pundits have already predicted that the winners of the Uefa Champions League tournament in 2025 will be the very same team that won it in 2024. But if Real Madrid do end up defending their title, it will be after winning a competition with a very different format.

Gone now are the familiar group stages, which saw eight groups of four sides compete…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
