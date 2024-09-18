Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New teen accounts on Instagram are a welcome step, but real ‘peace of mind’ requires more

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Meta has revised how teenagers will experience Instagram. It’s a win – especially if it prompts parents to talk to their kids about online safety.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mass pager attack in Lebanon raises concerns over cyber warfare and terrorism
~ What’s the difference between a psychopath and a sociopath? Less than you might think
~ Digital health research can be positive for Indigenous people. But our study found it needs to follow these principles
~ Australia desperately needs a strong federal environmental protection agency. Our chances aren’t looking good
~ The Productivity Commission wants all Australian kids to get 3 days a week of childcare – but it won’t be until 2036
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Adam Bandt on why the Greens are playing hardball on housing
~ Looking on the bright side: the risks - and rewards - of political optimism
~ Gareth Evans condemns Labor timidity, tells leadership to ‘recover mojo’
~ Productivity Commission charts the costly path to universal early childhood education
~ Runt is a gentle, beautifully shot, and warmly humorous small town Australian story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter