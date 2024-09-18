Tolerance.ca
The Productivity Commission wants all Australian kids to get 3 days a week of childcare – but it won’t be until 2036

By Melissa Tham, Research fellow at the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
The federal government has released a highly anticipated report into Australia’s childcare system. The report, by the Productivity Commission, says addressing affordability should be a priority. It recommends fully subsidised childcare for families earning under A$80,000 from 2026.

The report, which was commissioned by the government, was completed at the end of June.

It sets out crucial steps to achieve a “universal” childcare system in Australia. This is where all families with children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
