Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Adam Bandt on why the Greens are playing hardball on housing

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to talk about the immediate impasse as well as his party's broad agenda including its demands if Labor fell into minority at the election.The Conversation


