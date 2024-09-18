Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flying to a footy final? Watch your wallet. Here’s why airfares soar

By Doug Drury, Professor/Head of Aviation, CQUniversity Australia
Australia’s airline duopoly is already under heavy scrutiny, with domestic airfares up by more than 10% since the demise of Rex. In finals season, they can reach dizzying heights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Looking on the bright side: the risks - and rewards - of political optimism
~ Gareth Evans condemns Labor timidity, tells leadership to ‘recover mojo’
~ Productivity Commission charts the costly path to universal early childhood education
~ Runt is a gentle, beautifully shot, and warmly humorous small town Australian story
~ Will the exploding pager attack be the spark that ignites an Israel-Hezbollah war?
~ Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Groups Terrorize Civilians
~ India: Authorities must end repression of dissent in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Small populations of Stone Age people drove dwarf hippos and elephants to extinction on Cyprus
~ Harris gains in post-debate US national polls, but will her gains be sustained?
~ Why is the internet overflowing with rubbish ads – and what can we do about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter