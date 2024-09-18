Tolerance.ca
Gareth Evans condemns Labor timidity, tells leadership to ‘recover mojo’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A former senior member of the Hawke and Keating governments, Gareth Evans, has accused the Albanese government of political timidity, condemning its instinct to “move into cautious, defensive, wedge-avoiding mode”.

In a speech on Wednesday, Evans said the government had enough first-rate ministerial talent “to be a great reforming government in the Hawke-Keating tradition”, spending political capital rather then hording it indefinitely while its value eroded.

But, he said, the government had gone into a defensive mode on issues such as gambling advertising, electoral funding,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
