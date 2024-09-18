Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Groups Terrorize Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video filmed by fighters of the armed Islamist group JNIM showing their assault on the military barracks in Mansila, Sahel region, Burkina Faso, on June 16, 2024. (Johannesburg) – Islamist armed groups in Burkina Faso have escalated their attacks on civilians, massacring villagers, displaced people, and Christian worshipers, Human Rights Watch said today. Since February 2024, the armed groups have killed at least 128 civilians across the country in seven attacks that violated international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.Government…


