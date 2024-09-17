Small populations of Stone Age people drove dwarf hippos and elephants to extinction on Cyprus
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Node Leader in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Christian Reepmeyer, Deputy Director - Oceania, Deutsches Archäologisches Institut - German Archaeological Institute
Theodora Moutsiou, Special Scientist, University of Cyprus
Imagine growing up beside the eastern Mediterranean Sea 14,000 years ago. You’re an accomplished sailor of the small watercraft you and your fellow villagers make, and you live off both the sea and the land.
But times have been difficult — there just isn’t the same amount of game or fish around as when you were a child. Maybe it’s time to look elsewhere for food.
Now imagine going farther than ever before in your little…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 17, 2024