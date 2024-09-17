Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The harder I work, the luckier I get? What coaches, athletes and fans need to understand about luck in sport

By Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Michael John O'Keeffe, Adjunct Research Fellow in Sports Coaching, The University of Queensland
Most athletes, coaches and fans do not want to acknowledge the impact of luck in sporting contests but it is part of what makes sport so compelling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small populations of Stone Age people drove dwarf hippos and elephants to extinction on Cyprus
~ Harris gains in post-debate US national polls, but will her gains be sustained?
~ Why is the internet overflowing with rubbish ads – and what can we do about it?
~ The government is looking to combat disinformation – but what about truth in political advertising?
~ Bangladesh: Ship Explosion Exposes Regulatory Failures
~ UN rights expert calls for immediate release of all Israeli hostages
~ ‘Held at ransom’: victim-survivors open up about the use of child sex abuse material to fight crime
~ Could geriatric hospitals reduce pressure on the health system? Maybe – but improving aged care is paramount
~ Could the world’s autocrats successfully plot to defeat the West?
~ The deep political power of fluro: how hi-vis became a symbol of working class masculinity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter