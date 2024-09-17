The harder I work, the luckier I get? What coaches, athletes and fans need to understand about luck in sport
By Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Michael John O'Keeffe, Adjunct Research Fellow in Sports Coaching, The University of Queensland
Most athletes, coaches and fans do not want to acknowledge the impact of luck in sporting contests but it is part of what makes sport so compelling.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 17, 2024