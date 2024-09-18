Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities must end repression of dissent in Jammu and Kashmir

By Amnesty International
The Indian authorities must stop using restrictive travel bans and arbitrary detentions under the country’s stringent anti-terror laws to intimidate critical dissenting voices from speaking out on Jammu and Kashmir, Amnesty International said today ahead of the first state elections in the last ten years. The authorities’ escalating repression of human rights after India revoked […] The post India: Authorities must end repression of dissent in Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small populations of Stone Age people drove dwarf hippos and elephants to extinction on Cyprus
~ Harris gains in post-debate US national polls, but will her gains be sustained?
~ Why is the internet overflowing with rubbish ads – and what can we do about it?
~ The government is looking to combat disinformation – but what about truth in political advertising?
~ The harder I work, the luckier I get? What coaches, athletes and fans need to understand about luck in sport
~ Bangladesh: Ship Explosion Exposes Regulatory Failures
~ UN rights expert calls for immediate release of all Israeli hostages
~ ‘Held at ransom’: victim-survivors open up about the use of child sex abuse material to fight crime
~ Could geriatric hospitals reduce pressure on the health system? Maybe – but improving aged care is paramount
~ Could the world’s autocrats successfully plot to defeat the West?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter