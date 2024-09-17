Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Ship Explosion Exposes Regulatory Failures

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The MT Suvarna Swarajya after an explosion occurred onboard while workers were dismantling the ship on September 7, 2024. © 2024 Anukta (Brussels) – The explosion on the oil tanker MT Suvarna Swarajya on September 7, 2024, in Bangladesh underscores the lack of adequate international and national regulations, oversight, and labor rights protections in the shipbreaking industry, Human Rights Watch and the NGO Shipbreaking Platform said today. Six workers have died and four remain in critical condition.Shipowners frequently use a network of middlemen and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
