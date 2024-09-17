Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When a child prodigy composer matured into a noblewoman, her legacy got complicated

By Amanda Lalonde, Associate Professor of Musicology, University of Saskatchewan
While noble status came with advantages, it was also considered inappropriate for a baroness to perform professionally. Without a long public presence, Delphine von Schauroth faded from memory.The Conversation


