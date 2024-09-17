Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban’s Attack on Girls’ Education Harming Afghanistan’s Future

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The benches of a school sit empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. © 2022 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo September 17 marks three years since the Taliban banned secondary education for girls in Afghanistan, shortly after their return to power in August 2021. While the issue of Afghan girls’ secondary education has generated much discussion globally, governments and international institutions have yet to take meaningful action to reverse the Taliban’s ban.The Taliban are systematically attacking women’s rights by depriving girls of a full education, causing long-lasting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Held at ransom’: victim-survivors open up about the use of child sex abuse material to fight crime
~ Could geriatric hospitals reduce pressure on the health system? Maybe – but improving aged care is paramount
~ Could the world’s autocrats successfully plot to defeat the West?
~ The deep political power of fluro: how hi-vis became a symbol of working class masculinity
~ Walking the trees: we traced how First Nations groups moved bunya pine and black bean trees
~ ‘Right to disconnect’ laws are a step toward healthier, more productive and more inclusive workplaces
~ Trump’s second assassination attempt is shocking, but attempts on presidents’ lives are not rare in US history
~ When a child prodigy composer matured into a noblewoman, her legacy got complicated
~ Faster is not always better: why the case for higher speed limits is fatally flawed
~ EU Anti-Deforestation Talks Shouldn’t Sideline Frontline Communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter