Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Anti-Deforestation Talks Shouldn’t Sideline Frontline Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Far from the front lines where bulldozers tear down tropical forests, European Union officials are preparing to implement a crucial law that will require EU-based companies to ensure their imports and exports are “deforestation-free” and not driving human rights abuses. Click to expand Image Dayang Ukau (L) and Celine Lim, leaders of the Indigenous organizations KERUAN and SAVE Rivers respectively, protest Malaysia's refusal to allow in-person civil society participation at the EU-Indonesia-Malaysia Joint Taskforce on the EU Deforestation Regulation outside the meeting room, Brussels,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
