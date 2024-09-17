Tolerance.ca
‘Power belongs to the people’: New wave of protests in Tunisia as elections approach

By Walid El Houri
Demonstrators called for the return of democracy and an end to state repression and intimidation tactics used against candidates in the upcoming presidential elections.


~ Over 5,000 civilians killed since Myanmar military coup
~ Gangs’stories: The Sierra Leonian gangster who gave up violence and drugs for poetry
~ Paralympics showcase high-tech prosthetics, but for many people with limb loss, access to prostheses looks quite different
~ Another Liberal byelection loss shows once again that Justin Trudeau is the problem
~ NGOs call on all UN Member States to adhere to the ICJ Advisory Opinion on the unlawfulness of Israel’s occupation
~ Uzbekistan: Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Activists
~ Venezuela: Rights probe points to ‘unprecedented’ repression
~ Kenya could run out of money to repay massive debts: how to avoid this
~ Lord Kelvin: how the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world
~ Operating on the wrong body part – what can be done to prevent it?
