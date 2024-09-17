Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 5,000 civilians killed since Myanmar military coup

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, issued its latest report on Myanmar on Tuesday, detailing a range of serious violations that continue to underscore the deepening crisis and lack of rule of law throughout the country. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Power belongs to the people’: New wave of protests in Tunisia as elections approach
~ Gangs’stories: The Sierra Leonian gangster who gave up violence and drugs for poetry
~ Paralympics showcase high-tech prosthetics, but for many people with limb loss, access to prostheses looks quite different
~ Another Liberal byelection loss shows once again that Justin Trudeau is the problem
~ NGOs call on all UN Member States to adhere to the ICJ Advisory Opinion on the unlawfulness of Israel’s occupation
~ Uzbekistan: Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Activists
~ Venezuela: Rights probe points to ‘unprecedented’ repression
~ Kenya could run out of money to repay massive debts: how to avoid this
~ Lord Kelvin: how the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world
~ Operating on the wrong body part – what can be done to prevent it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter