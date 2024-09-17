Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paralympics showcase high-tech prosthetics, but for many people with limb loss, access to prostheses looks quite different

By Alfiya Battalova, Assistant Professor in Justice Studies, Royal Roads University
Brittany Pousett, PhD Student, Rehabilitation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Kassi Welch, PhD Student, Kinesiology, University of British Columbia
William C. Miller, Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy, University of British Columbia
The role of prosthetic devices in the lives of people with limb loss cannot be overestimated. But acquiring prosthetic limbs can be challenging and expensive for patients.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
