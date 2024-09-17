Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NGOs call on all UN Member States to adhere to the ICJ Advisory Opinion on the unlawfulness of Israel’s occupation

By Amnesty International
In July the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a historic advisory opinion concluding that Israel’s decades long occupation and annexation of Palestinian territory is unlawful because it violates some of the most fundamental tenets of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and denies Palestinians their human rights. The ICJ opinion also concludes that all states have […] The post NGOs call on all UN Member States to adhere to the ICJ Advisory Opinion on the unlawfulness of Israel’s occupation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs’stories: The Sierra Leonian gangster who gave up violence and drugs for poetry
~ Paralympics showcase high-tech prosthetics, but for many people with limb loss, access to prostheses looks quite different
~ Another Liberal byelection loss shows once again that Justin Trudeau is the problem
~ Uzbekistan: Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Activists
~ Venezuela: Rights probe points to ‘unprecedented’ repression
~ Kenya could run out of money to repay massive debts: how to avoid this
~ Lord Kelvin: how the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world
~ Operating on the wrong body part – what can be done to prevent it?
~ Why London’s new slavery memorial is so important: ‘The past that is not past reappears, always, to rupture the present’
~ A toxic chemical was blamed for killing thousands of Teesside crabs – but our study explains why pyridine wasn’t the culprit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter