Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dildora Khakimova, 2023. © Private (Berlin) – Uzbek authorities should immediately quash the convictions and release two wrongfully imprisoned activists, Human Rights Watch and Uzbek Forum for Human Rights said today. An appeals court in Qarshi is scheduled to resume hearings in the case of Nargiz Keldiyorova and Dildora Khakimova on September 18, 2024.A court in Kashkadarya on July 18 sentenced Khakimova and Keldiyorova to six years and one month and six-and-a-half years in prison, respectively, on dubious extortion charges. Keldiyorova was also found guilty of “attempting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
