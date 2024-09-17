Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya could run out of money to repay massive debts: how to avoid this

By Odongo Kodongo, Associate professor, Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
Data from Kenya’s central bank show that public debt (total money owed) declined between December 2023 and June 2024.

The drop in external debt – by 15.4 % – over this period does not mean that the country’s overall finances have improved. Rather, it is due to the gains in the value of the Kenyan shilling, thanks to pervasive state interventions since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
