Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Lord Kelvin: how the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world

By Martin Hendry, Professor of Gravitational Astrophysics and Cosmology, University of Glasgow
2024 marks the bicentenary of William Thomson, aka Lord Kelvin, arguably the most influential scientist of the 19th century and perhaps beyond.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
