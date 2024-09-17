Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make schools inclusive and safe for everyone, in 8 steps

By Pedro Adalid Ruíz, Profesor Universitario de Políticas de Calidad Educativa y Planes de Mejora, Universidad CEU San Pablo
A diverse and safe school has to actively involve families and the local community, as well as students and teachers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Rights probe points to ‘unprecedented’ repression
~ Kenya could run out of money to repay massive debts: how to avoid this
~ Lord Kelvin: how the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world
~ Operating on the wrong body part – what can be done to prevent it?
~ Why London’s new slavery memorial is so important: ‘The past that is not past reappears, always, to rupture the present’
~ A toxic chemical was blamed for killing thousands of Teesside crabs – but our study explains why pyridine wasn’t the culprit
~ Strictly: three ways the show can make things better for all dancers
~ Tiny robots and AI algorithms could help to craft material solutions for cleaner environments
~ ‘They’re eating pets’ – another example of US politicians smearing Haiti and Haitian immigrants
~ Why holding kids back fails − and what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter