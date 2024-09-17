Tolerance.ca
South Africa needs more nautical scientists and maritime engineers – if you love the sea these may be the careers for you

By Ekaterina Rzyankina, Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
When most people are asked to picture an engineer at work, they probably imagine a civil engineer in a hard hat at a construction site, a chemical engineer in a laboratory or an electrical engineer examining a complex circuit board. Very few, I’m willing to bet, visualise someone aboard a ship.

But, for those drawn both to engineering and a seafaring life, marine engineering and nautical science are ideal careers – especially in a country like South Africa, uniquely positioned where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans converge.

Over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
