Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next?

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
A unique court case is getting under way in Nevada this week. At stake is the future of the Murdoch empire. The case, which begins on September 17 local time, is scheduled to run (in secret) for two weeks, and sometime after that the Reno Nevada County Probate Commissioner will make what will probably be the biggest decision of their career.

The drama centres on a Murdoch family trust that was agreed on in 1999, when Rupert was divorcing Anna. Instead of seeking a larger share of his fortune, she insisted on the setting up of an irrevocable trust, which meant Rupert’s four existing…The Conversation


