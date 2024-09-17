Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China says AUKUS is ‘driven by Cold War thinking’. Here are 3 reasons it is so threatened by the pact

By Benjamin Herscovitch, Research Fellow, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Many questions remain about AUKUS, but assuming it’s successful, it could give the US and its allies a significant military advantage in the long term.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The power of one: solitary carnivores outkill group hunters
~ Google is worth more in Australia than major news outlets. Here’s how it could better fund journalism
~ Saved from extinction? New modelling suggests a hopeful future for te reo Māori
~ Why is it so hard to get drugs approved for use during pregnancy?
~ Have you heard of the open source internet? The antidote to a capitalist web already exists
~ Do repetitive head injuries really cause the degenerative brain disease CTE? New research questions the link
~ Iran: 2 Years On From Woman’s Death, No Change
~ Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them
~ Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
~ ‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter