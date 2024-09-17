Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google is worth more in Australia than major news outlets. Here’s how it could better fund journalism

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Cameron McTernan, Lecturer of Media and Communication, University of South Australia
Scott Fitzgerald, Associate Professor, School of Management, Curtin University
Terry Flew, Professor of Digital Communications and Culture, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
The Global Media Internet Concentration Project examines the concentration of the communications and media in countries around the world.

The latest data for Australia have recently been released, and they show just how big Google is here.

Alphabet (Google’s parent company) had 2022 revenue in Australia of A$7.9 billion.

That revenue is only exceeded by Telstra, and is bigger than Optus and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China says AUKUS is ‘driven by Cold War thinking’. Here are 3 reasons it is so threatened by the pact
~ The power of one: solitary carnivores outkill group hunters
~ Saved from extinction? New modelling suggests a hopeful future for te reo Māori
~ Why is it so hard to get drugs approved for use during pregnancy?
~ Have you heard of the open source internet? The antidote to a capitalist web already exists
~ Do repetitive head injuries really cause the degenerative brain disease CTE? New research questions the link
~ Iran: 2 Years On From Woman’s Death, No Change
~ Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them
~ Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
~ ‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter