Saved from extinction? New modelling suggests a hopeful future for te reo Māori

By Michael Miller, PhD Candidate, School of Information Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A new mathematical model shows the numbers able to speak te reo Māori will likely keep growing – as long as the right government policies and public support are maintained.The Conversation


