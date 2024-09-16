Why is it so hard to get drugs approved for use during pregnancy?
By Treasure McGuire, Assistant Director of Pharmacy, Mater Health SEQ in conjoint appointment as Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Bond University and as Associate Professor (Clinical), The University of Queensland
Excluding pregnant women from drug trials is standard. But medication use during pregnancy has gone up, and many women are using drugs ‘off-label’ – in ways that haven’t been clinically tested and approved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 16, 2024