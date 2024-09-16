Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do repetitive head injuries really cause the degenerative brain disease CTE? New research questions the link

By Lauren Fortington, Senior Research Fellow | Injury Prevention & Sports Medicine, Edith Cowan University
The link between head injuries and degenerative brain disease CTE has been widely accepted. But there may still be some grey area.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saved from extinction? New modelling suggests a hopeful future for te reo Māori
~ Why is it so hard to get drugs approved for use during pregnancy?
~ Have you heard of the open source internet? The antidote to a capitalist web already exists
~ Iran: 2 Years On From Woman’s Death, No Change
~ Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them
~ Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
~ ‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
~ What is Australia looking for in its poet laureate? Literary and popular poetry don’t always intersect
~ Global powers are grappling with ‘responsible’ use of military AI. What would that look like?
~ How perpetrators of domestic violence use drugs and alcohol to control their victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter