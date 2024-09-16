Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them

By Andrea Gonzalez, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Parents are dealing with the traditional stresses of raising children, as well as new challenges like technology use. Governments, workplaces, friends and family can all help parents cope with stress.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
