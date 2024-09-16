Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
By Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Alan Tennyson, Curator of Vertebrates, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa
Pascale Lubbe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Molecular Ecology, University of Otago
A recent announcement that kiwi and moa are Australian immigrants is not borne out by available evidence. Working out when birds arrived in New Zealand requires both fossil evidence and genetics.
