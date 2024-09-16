‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
By Simon Gorta, PhD Candidate in ecology, UNSW Sydney
Richard Kingsford, Professor, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Rohan Clarke, Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
It’s easier to steal another seabird’s meal than catch your own fish. But this behaviour by skuas, frigatebirds and gulls is contributing to the spread of lethal avian influenza
- Monday, September 16, 2024