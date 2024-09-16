Global powers are grappling with ‘responsible’ use of military AI. What would that look like?
By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
Lauren Sanders, Adjunct Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Rain Liivoja, Professor, School of Law, The University of Queensland
At a recent global summit, 2,000 government officials and experts met to discuss the responsible development and use of AI by militaries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 16, 2024