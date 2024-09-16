Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The internet is worse than it used to be. How did we get here, and can we go back?

By Marc Cheong, Senior Lecturer of Information Systems, School of Computing and Information Systems; and (Honorary) Senior Fellow, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Wonsun Shin, Associate Professor in Media and Communications, The University of Melbourne
In the early days the internet was a free, egalitarian space for anyone to surf. Now, commercial interests rule – but users do still have some control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them
~ Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
~ ‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
~ What is Australia looking for in its poet laureate? Literary and popular poetry don’t always intersect
~ Global powers are grappling with ‘responsible’ use of military AI. What would that look like?
~ How perpetrators of domestic violence use drugs and alcohol to control their victims
~ New data reveals rates of family violence among those who died by suicide
~ Young homeowners are more likely to use their home as an ‘ATM’ than their Boomer parents. Here’s why
~ Free menstrual products matter to support equity, but so do adequate facilities and sinks
~ TikTok ban goes to the court: 5 essential reads on the case and its consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter