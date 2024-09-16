Free menstrual products matter to support equity, but so do adequate facilities and sinks
By Pauline Tennent, Manager, Centre for Human Rights Research, University of Manitoba
Adele Perry, Director, Centre for Human Rights Research and Distinguished Professor, History and Women's and Gender Studies, University of Manitoba
Julia Smith, Assistant Professor in Labour Studies, University of Manitoba
Lindsay Larios, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Manitoba
Addressing inequality surrounding menstruation should include a decent amount of accessible washrooms. It also means ready access to sinks and soap to wash reusable products with dignity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 16, 2024