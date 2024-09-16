Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok ban goes to the court: 5 essential reads on the case and its consequences

By Matt Williams, Senior International Editor
Eric Smalley, Science + Technology Editor
TikTok headed to court on Sept. 16, 2024, in a bid to overturn a law that would force the video app to divorce from its China-based parent company or be banned in the U.S.

During the appearance before a panel of judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, layers for TikTok said imposing such a prohibition would have “staggering” consequences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parents are stressed. Here’s what we can do to help them
~ Are kiwi and moa recent immigrants from Australia? Neither fossils nor genetic evidence support the story
~ ‘Pirate birds’ force other seabirds to regurgitate fish meals. Their thieving ways could spread lethal avian flu
~ What is Australia looking for in its poet laureate? Literary and popular poetry don’t always intersect
~ Global powers are grappling with ‘responsible’ use of military AI. What would that look like?
~ How perpetrators of domestic violence use drugs and alcohol to control their victims
~ New data reveals rates of family violence among those who died by suicide
~ Young homeowners are more likely to use their home as an ‘ATM’ than their Boomer parents. Here’s why
~ The internet is worse than it used to be. How did we get here, and can we go back?
~ Free menstrual products matter to support equity, but so do adequate facilities and sinks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter