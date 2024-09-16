Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fueling China's EV expansion: The green revolution and its environmental demands in Central Asia

By Shahida Yakub
China is looking to increase its electric vehicle exports in Central Asia, however, the region's coal-based energy grid and increasing EV-related mining projects could stunt the benefits of this green vehicle transition.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gender equality: Distant, yet achievable
~ UK public is becoming more ‘carbon capable’ – here’s what that means
~ The Trump-Harris debate shows how personality can reveal itself in language
~ Kyrgyz Police Go Unpunished for Failing to Protect Women
~ Protect future generations from global decisions made today
~ Chroming, choking and skull-breaking – social media challenges can come with deadly consequences
~ Research nation: whisper it, Europe still sometimes looks to the UK
~ Trump’s abortion flip-flops: Lessons from Ireland on why reasons-based access to abortion doesn’t work
~ In Lebanon, foreign investment soars despite ongoing challenges
~ Getting shorter and going hungrier: how children in the UK live today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter