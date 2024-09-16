Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gender equality: Distant, yet achievable

While progress has been made worldwide on gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment, critical gender gaps remain in all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the latest Gender Snapshot report released Monday by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. 


© United Nations -
