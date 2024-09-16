Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK public is becoming more ‘carbon capable’ – here’s what that means

By Sam Hampton, Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford
Lorraine Whitmarsh, Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
As climate change intensifies, rising public awareness and incremental behavioural changes will hopefully evolve into transformative action. We investigate how lifestyles and systems of governance need to change to bring about a sustainable, low-carbon future in the UK.

Our research at the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations suggests that, among the UK public, there have been significant improvements in climate change knowledge, attitudes and behaviour over the past decade. Recycling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
