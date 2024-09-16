Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump-Harris debate shows how personality can reveal itself in language

By Vivek Astvansh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
An analysis of the language used during the recent debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump suggests Trump tends to focus more on himself than on voters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fueling China's EV expansion: The green revolution and its environmental demands in Central Asia
~ Gender equality: Distant, yet achievable
~ UK public is becoming more ‘carbon capable’ – here’s what that means
~ Kyrgyz Police Go Unpunished for Failing to Protect Women
~ Protect future generations from global decisions made today
~ Chroming, choking and skull-breaking – social media challenges can come with deadly consequences
~ Research nation: whisper it, Europe still sometimes looks to the UK
~ Trump’s abortion flip-flops: Lessons from Ireland on why reasons-based access to abortion doesn’t work
~ In Lebanon, foreign investment soars despite ongoing challenges
~ Getting shorter and going hungrier: how children in the UK live today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter