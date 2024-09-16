Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyz Police Go Unpunished for Failing to Protect Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rally outside Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry demanding the resignation of its leadership after the murder of kidnapped bride Aizada Kanatbekova amid alleged  inaction by the police, in Bishkek, April 8, 2021.  © 2021 Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters Police officials in Kyrgyzstan continue to evade accountability for inaction that may have contributed to the death of Aizada Kanatbekova at the hands of her “bride kidnapper” in April 2021.On September 13, the Bishkek City Court upheld a May 2024 district court acquittal of the then-Bishkek police chief, Bakyt Matmusaev,…


© Human Rights Watch -
