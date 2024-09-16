Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect future generations from global decisions made today

Ensuring that world leaders consider the impact their actions will have on the billions yet to be born this century, whilst addressing the inclusion of young people in important national and global decision-making, are central to the UN’s landmark Summit of the Future.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chroming, choking and skull-breaking – social media challenges can come with deadly consequences
~ Research nation: whisper it, Europe still sometimes looks to the UK
~ Trump’s abortion flip-flops: Lessons from Ireland on why reasons-based access to abortion doesn’t work
~ In Lebanon, foreign investment soars despite ongoing challenges
~ Getting shorter and going hungrier: how children in the UK live today
~ Marine art deepens our understanding of the oceans – here’s how it has evolved through the centuries
~ Five aspects of Kaos that might or might not be from Greek myth – according to an expert
~ The NHS is in ‘serious trouble’ and needs major reform – here are the pitfalls the government must avoid
~ Mexico’s first female president will soon take office – her first challenge is to escape the shadow of her predecessor
~ Astronomers are getting better at detecting asteroids before they hit Earth – and it could save us from catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter