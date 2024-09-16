Tolerance.ca
Trump’s abortion flip-flops: Lessons from Ireland on why reasons-based access to abortion doesn’t work

By Seána Glennon, Postdoctoral Fellow, Constitutional Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Abortion rights issues could decide the U.S. presidential election. Here’s what Ireland did wrong, and how voters successfully demanded a dramatic change in course for women’s health care.The Conversation


© The Conversation
